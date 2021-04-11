NFT gaming and a tsunami of trading volume lift Waves to a new all-time high By Cointelegraph

NFT gaming and a tsunami of trading volume lift Waves to a new all-time high
Nonfungible tokens (NFT) have handsomely rewarded early investors over the past few months, especially as they gained mainstream attention thanks to record-breaking digital art sales and well-known influencers like Paris Hilton throwing their support behind the sector.
April has seen the hype behind NFTs quiet down some, but the recent growth in Waves (WAVES) shows that there is still plenty of excitement remaining in the cryptocurrency community for newly released NFT projects.
