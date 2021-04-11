Nets’ Kyrie Irving ruled out vs. Timberwolves for personal reasons

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has been ruled out for Monday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves due to personal reasons, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
This isn’t the first time Irving has been ruled out due to personal reasons this season. He missed time for the same reason earlier this season.
The 29-year-old is having one of the best seasons of his career, averaging 27.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and six assists per game while shooting 51.4% from the field and 39.8% from deep.
Irving has missed a total of 15 games this season and the Nets are 9-6 without him.
LaMarcus Aldridge has also been ruled out for Monday’s game with a non-COVID-related illness, and James Harden is sidelined with a right hamstring strain.