Marcus Stroman was not happy that the New York Mets began Sunday’s game against the Miami Marlins in the rain.

The game began as scheduled at 1:10 p.m. and was paused after just seven minutes by umpire D.J. Reyburn. During the rain delay, Stroman took to social media to share his frustration about having to start in bad weather, putting emphasis on the fact that players could have been injured: