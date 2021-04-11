Kid Cudi Wears Dress as He Pays Tribute to Kurt Cobain on ‘SNL’

NBC

During his performances on ‘Saturday Night Live’, the ‘Pursuit of Happiness’ hitmaker dons a floral dress inspired by a shirt once worn by the late Nirvana rocker.

Rapper/actor Kid Cudi appeared to pay tribute to tragic rocker Kurt Cobain this weekend (10Apr21) as he performed on U.S. comedy show “Saturday Night Live” in a pair of bold stage outfits.

The “Pursuit of Happiness” hitmaker chose to wear a green cardigan and ripped jeans for his first song, “Tequila Shots”, in what many viewers interpreted as a nod to Cobain’s wardrobe choice for Nirvana‘s “MTV Unplugged” performance back in 1993.





Cudi also donned a T-shirt bearing the face of funnyman Chris Farley, a former “SNL” castmember who died from a drug overdose, aged 33, in 1997.

The hip-hop star then changed up his look for his second set, opting for a floral maxi sundress as he played his song “Sad People” – a costume believed to be inspired by a button down gown worn by Cobain for the cover of British magazine The Face, a year before he committed suicide on 5 April, 1994.





Meanwhile, actress Carey Mulligan made her debut as SNL host and used her opening monologue to express her excitement at being able to get out of the house following a year of isolation due to the COVID crisis, during which she channelled her “dramatic energy” into her two kids’ bedtime stories.

“They became a lot longer, lots of recently divorced dragons and unicorns with secret pill habits,” she quipped. “My kids would be like, ‘Mum, please. It’s two in the morning. Let us sleep.’ So, I’m very excited to be here tonight and let some of that energy out.”

The Brit was also thrilled to be appearing on “SNL” for the first time as her husband, rocker Marcus Mumford, and his Mumford & Sons bandmates had previously served as the musical guest on three separate occasions.

The singer then crashed his wife’s monologue, leaving Mulligan a little confused about who was looking after their children with both parents away from home.

“What a surprise, lovely to see you,” the “Promising Young Woman” star said as she pretended to be surprised by his presence. “Um, where are the kids?”

“I left them with the Sons,” Mumford responded, keeping a straight face. “I wouldn’t miss this for the world.”

He then offered up his musical talents to show officials, seemingly eager to get back to performing live.

“I meant to ask, did they book a musical guest for tonight? If they end up needing anyone, I’m very happy to do it,” he shared as he pulled out his guitar and played part of his song “Little Lion Man”.

Of course, that role had already been taken by Cudi.