Kid Cudi SNL Dress Pays Tribute To Kurt Cobain

The rapper performed “Sad People” and “Tequila Shots” last night.
During the performance, Kid Cudi wore a floral dress, which many pointed out as a tribute to the late Kurt Cobain.
Cudi’s dress paid homage to one of the floral dresses Kurt wore during a 1989 live performance, according to Vogue.
And in Cudi’s other SNL performance of “Tequila Shots,” the rapper paid tribute to Kurt’s iconic MTV Unplugged performance, donning a green cardigan.
People on Twitter loved Cudi’s tributes to Kurt.
Bravo, Kid Cudi! Thank you for honoring Kurt and always being so open. <3
