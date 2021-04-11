Kid Cudi SNL Dress Pays Tribute To Kurt Cobain

The rapper performed “Sad People” and “Tequila Shots” last night.

During the performance, Kid Cudi wore a floral dress, which many pointed out as a tribute to the late Kurt Cobain.

This April marked 27 years since the Nirvana frontman died by suicide. Kid Cudi, who told Billboard in 2018 that he went to rehab for “depression and suicidal urges,” has always been very open about his mental health journey. So, this tribute was an especially moving moment:

Cudi’s dress paid homage to one of the floral dresses Kurt wore during a 1989 live performance, according to Vogue.


NBC / Via youtube.com

“Wearing a dress shows I can be as feminine as I want. I’m a heterosexual…big deal, but if I was a homosexual, it wouldn’t matter, either,” Kurt told The Los Angeles Times in 1993.

And in Cudi’s other SNL performance of “Tequila Shots,” the rapper paid tribute to Kurt’s iconic MTV Unplugged performance, donning a green cardigan.


NBC, Frank Micelotta Archive / Getty Images


People on Twitter loved Cudi’s tributes to Kurt.

Kid Cudi pulling the ultimate Kurt Cobain tribute on #SNL on the week of this death. @KidCudi all about love and suicide prevention and awareness!!!

Bravo, Kid Cudi! Thank you for honoring Kurt and always being so open. <3

