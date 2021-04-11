Kevin Durant not worried about lack of playing time with Kyrie Irving, James Harden

The Brooklyn Nets are the favorite to win the NBA title this season. With a lineup that includes Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, James Harden, Blake Griffin, DeAndre Jordan and LaMarcus Aldridge, they’re expected to dominate.

However, the group hasn’t had much playing time together, with Durant, Irving and Harden having missed some time due to injuries or personal matters. Griffin and Aldridge were also midseason additions and are still getting used to the Nets’ playing style.

While there are concerns, Durant doesn’t appear to be worried about issues with the Nets’ chemistry, saying their time playing for Team USA will allow them to mesh together well in Brooklyn.

“I think our experiences with Team USA definitely helped,” Durant said, according to ESPN. “When you’re in that environment, I wouldn’t say you have to shrink yourself, but you really have to check your ego and figure out when you need to use it. You might have to take a step back in order for the team to be good. And I think we all understand that.”

With all players at least somewhat familiar with each other, the Nets shouldn’t have too many issues when the playoffs begin.

According to BetOnline.ag, the Nets have the best odds to win the NBA title this season at +220, edging the Los Angeles Lakers, Clippers and the Utah Jazz.