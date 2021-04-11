Keri Hilson Ends Long-Standing Feud With Beyonce After a ‘Gracious’ Moment

WENN/Hugh Dillon/FayesVision

The ‘Turnin’ Me On’ singer also talks about the possibility of her collaborating with the ‘Crazy in Love’ hitmaker now that they have squashed their beef.

Keri Hilson apparently has squashed her decade-long feud with Beyonce Knowles. The singer revealed in a new intervew that the beef she had with the “Lemonade” hitmaker had been over following a “healing” conversation.

“She actually has introduced herself. It was a gracious moment,” Keri shared with radio host Persia Nicole. The R&B star went on to say, “I appreciated it. I feel like she understood what happened, what had transpired and there was a bit of healing in that moment when we met.”

Gushing over her former enemy, the “Turnin’ Me On” singer continued, “I take her as a very intuitive kind of soul, as am I.”

During the interview, Keri also discussed the possibility of them collaborating now that they ended their beef. “Yeah, it would be a very fun experience to do that if she were open. I do feel like she understood what that was all about. She’s amazing. I’ve always felt that way. That’s the truth of the matter, but no one will believe that,” she said.

“We can understand and nod and have a mutual respect [now],” Keri went on to say. “I think at the very minimum there can be that. That’s always possible and that’s where I’m at. I made a decision that was not authentic to who I truly am and of course I regret it. Of course.”

Keri sparked rumors that she was beefing with the wife of Jay-Z by throwing shade at her on her 2009 song “Turnin’ Me On”. Referring to the “Crazy in Love” singer, Keri sings, “Your vision cloudy if you think that you da best, You can dance, she can sing, but need to move it to the left… She need to go have some babies, she need to sit down, she fake, them other chicks ain’t even worth talkin’ bout.”

The “Almost Christmas” actress further fueled the rumors when she reportedly refused to pose with an issue of Juicy magazine that featured Beyonce and her rapper husband back in 2011.