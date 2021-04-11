Home Entertainment Kelly Clarkson’s Old Taylor Swift Tweet Predicts Fearless

Kelly Clarkson’s Old Taylor Swift Tweet Predicts Fearless

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

Can you give me advice next, Kelly?

It was the summer of 2019. “Truth Hurts” was at the top of the charts. I had no idea what the words “social distancing” meant. Oh, and the Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun drama was at its peak.


Taylor Hill / FilmMagic / Getty Images

In case you need a refresher, Scooter’s company acquired Taylor’s old record label, Big Machine Records — meaning that Scooter owns the master copies of her first six albums.


Rich Fury / Getty Images

If you want a more in-depth explanation, click here.

Now that two years* have passed, we know that Taylor’s solution is to re-record her old work. However, there is one person who had an inkling that this might be the best strategy…


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

*Two years, a literal eternity, whatever.

…Yup, Kelly Clarkson.


Jared Siskin / Getty Images

An old tweet of Kelly’s has been making the rounds again for aging remarkably well:

@taylorswift13 just a thought, U should go in &amp; re-record all the songs that U don’t own the masters on exactly how U did them but put brand new art &amp; some kind of incentive so fans will no longer buy the old versions. I’d buy all of the new versions just to prove a point 💁🏼‍♀️

@taylorswift13 just a thought, U should go in &amp; re-record all the songs that U don’t own the masters on exactly how U did them but put brand new art &amp; some kind of incentive so fans will no longer buy the old versions. I’d buy all of the new versions just to prove a point 💁🏼‍♀️


Twitter: @kellyclarkson

Hey, it’s not often that I get to say that things aged *well* in pop culture.

Because not only did Kelly recommend that Taylor re-record her own music, she suggested that she add “brand new art and some kind of incentive” — which is exactly what Taylor did.

At the time, Kelly said that the suggestion actually came from her ex-mother-in-law, Reba McEntire. “She re-cut all her music and did the same musicians, same everything,” Kelly told Fallon in 2019. “That’s where I got the idea.”


Ethan Miller / Getty Images

“She’s been writing since she was a little girl, right? So it’s kind of her diary,” Kelly continued.


Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Petition for Kelly to predict my future on Twitter ASAP.

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLES

©