Kelly Clarkson’s Old Taylor Swift Tweet Predicts Fearless

It was the summer of 2019. “Truth Hurts” was at the top of the charts. I had no idea what the words “social distancing” meant. Oh, and the Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun drama was at its peak.
In case you need a refresher, Scooter’s company acquired Taylor’s old record label, Big Machine Records — meaning that Scooter owns the master copies of her first six albums.
Now that two years* have passed, we know that Taylor’s solution is to re-record her old work. However, there is one person who had an inkling that this might be the best strategy…
…Yup, Kelly Clarkson.
An old tweet of Kelly’s has been making the rounds again for aging remarkably well:
Because not only did Kelly recommend that Taylor re-record her own music, she suggested that she add “brand new art and some kind of incentive” — which is exactly what Taylor did.
At the time, Kelly said that the suggestion actually came from her ex-mother-in-law, Reba McEntire. “She re-cut all her music and did the same musicians, same everything,” Kelly told Fallon in 2019. “That’s where I got the idea.”
“She’s been writing since she was a little girl, right? So it’s kind of her diary,” Kelly continued.
Petition for Kelly to predict my future on Twitter ASAP.
