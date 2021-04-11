Jojo Siwa Praises Girlfriend At 2021 GLAAD Media Awards

“Loving who you want to love is totally awesome.”
The dancer gave her beau the most amazing shout-out when she presented the Outstanding Children’s Programming award to The Not-Too-Late Show With Elmo during the 2021 GLAAD Media Awards.
“I have the best, most amazing, wonderful girlfriend in the entire world who makes me so, so, so happy,” she said. “That is all that matters.”
After revealing she’s pansexual, Siwa told her fans that “loving who you want to love is totally awesome.”
“If you want to fall in love with a girl, if you want to fall in love with a boy, if you want to fall in love with somebody who is a they, them or who is non-binary, that is incredible,” she said.
“Love is awesome,” the Dance Moms alum continued. “You can be in love with whoever you want to be in love with, and it should be celebrated.”
Siwa also told her fans a great quote that her dad always told her. “He said, ‘Hey man, love is universal,’” she recalled. “That really is so, so true.”
Siwa is constantly showing the world that love is love — an inspiring and essential message.
