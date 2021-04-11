Jennifer Lopez Ditches Engagement Ring a Month After Being Hit With Alex Rodriguez Split Rumors

Instagram

The ‘Shotgun Wedding’ actress once again sparks breakup speculation with her fiance after she shares photos of herself without the 15-carat emerald-cut diamond ring.

Jennifer Lopez has sparked breakup rumors with Alex Rodriguez yet again. A month after she was reported to have called off her engagement to the MLB star, the “Shotgun Wedding” actress ditched her engagement ring on her latest social media post.

On Saturday, April 10, the 51-year-old shared on Instagram some pictures of herself sitting at the bottom of a staircase. In the snaps, she could be seen rocking two massive stones on her right ring finger, which is different from the 15-carat emerald-cut diamond ring that her fiance gave her. She captioned it, “Keep calm and work on the weekend #ShotgunWedding.”

The “On the Floor” hitmaker then followed it up with another image in which she threw up a peace sign at the camera with her right hand. In the accompaniment of the post, she simply penned, “[peace]& [love] to my #JLovers this weekend!!!”

The posts came about a month after Jennifer and Alex were unveiled to have called off their engagement due to his affair rumors with “Southern Charm” star Madison LeCroy. A source told Page Six in mid-March, “The Madison LeCroy scandal was the reason they finally broke up. There were already problems, but Jennifer was really embarrassed by it.”

Madison herself admitted in early February that she and Alex once talked via FaceTime. “[We’ve] never been physical… never had any kind of anything. Just an acquaintance,” she told the outlet. “He’s never physically cheated on his fiancee with me… [I] talked to him randomly, but not consistent.”

Days after being hit with breakup speculation, Alex and Jennifer proved that they were still very much together. Some pictures published by Daily Mail saw them locking lips while she was lounging on a chair outside of their lodging in the Dominican Republic.

In late March, the couple reportedly tried to work on their relationship for the sake of their kids. “They may stay together a little bit for the sake of the kids, but that’s why they’re together right now,” an insider close to the singer told HollywoodLife.com. “[They] feel like they have a family right now.”