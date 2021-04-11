Jazz first to 40 wins By Reuters

5/5



© Reuters. NBA: Sacramento Kings at Utah Jazz



2/5

Donovan Mitchell scored 42 points and the Utah Jazz became the first team in the NBA to reach the 40-win mark with a 128-112 victory Saturday night over the Sacramento Kings in Salt Lake City.

Mike Conley added 26 points and Joe Ingles contributed 20 off the bench, with both players sinking five 3-pointers, to help the Jazz overcome a double-digit deficit en route to a rout of the Kings.

It was Utah’s 24th straight win at home and the team’s 11th win in 13 games.

Mitchell became the first Jazz player since Hall of Famer Karl Malone to score 35 points in three consecutive games.

De’Aaron Fox scored 30 and Richaun Holmes poured in 25 points for Sacramento, but the Kings couldn’t hold on to an early 11-point lead.

Warriors 125, Rockets 109

Stephen Curry poured in a game-high 38 points to move within 18 of Wilt Chamberlain’s career franchise record, lifting Golden State to a victory over visiting Houston.

Andrew Wiggins chipped in with 25 points and Jordan Poole 21 off the bench for the Warriors. Curry increased his career point total to 17,765, putting him in a position to possibly catch and pass Chamberlain (17,783) as early as Golden State’s next game, which is Monday at home against Denver.

John Wall, who sat out Friday’s 126-109 road loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, returned to pace the Rockets with 30 points.

Suns 134, Wizards 106

Devin Booker’s 27 points, double-doubles from both Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton, and a dominant third quarter powered Phoenix to a rout of visiting Washington.

Washington played without NBA-leading scorer Bradley Beal, who is sidelined by back soreness. Paul scored 13 points and dished 10 assists, Ayton shot 7-of-10 from the floor for 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and all five Phoenix starters scored in double-figures.

Just three Wizards scored in double-figures. Russell Westbrook recorded his 22nd triple-double of the season with 17 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds, but shot 0-of-4 from long range and 6-of-17 from the floor overall.

Lakers 126, Nets 101

The energetic Lakers used ball pressure, sticky defense and good perimeter shooting to run past Brooklyn on the road. Los Angeles corralled one steal and posted four blocks, forcing 19 Brooklyn turnovers while converting those into 25 points.

In his second game back from a hamstring injury, Kevin Durant led the Nets with 22 points, seven rebounds and five assists in 24 minutes. LaMarcus Aldridge added 12 points.

Point guard Dennis Schroder carried the short-handed Lakers early, scoring all 19 points in the first half. Even an injured tailbone suffered while taking a charge on a baseline drive by Brooklyn’s Blake Griffin could not slow Schroder, who remained in the game.

Raptors 135, Cavaliers 115

Gary Trent Jr. scored 25 of his career-high 44 points in the first half to lift visiting Toronto to a victory over Cleveland.

Trent made 17 of 19 shots from the floor — including 7 of 9 from 3-point range — to pace the Raptors. Malachi Flynn finished with 20 points for the Raptors, who erupted for 47 points in the opening quarter after making 17 of 20 shots from the floor (franchise-best 85.0 percent). Toronto didn’t take its foot off the gas and set a franchise record for points in a half at 87.

Collin Sexton scored 29 points, Darius Garland had 19 and Kevin Love added 18 for the Cavaliers, who saw their modest two-game winning streak come to a halt.

Blazers 118, Pistons 103

Enes Kanter set a franchise record with an NBA season-best 30 rebounds and also scored 24 points to lead Portland to a victory over visiting Detroit.

Damian Lillard recorded 27 points and 10 rebounds, and CJ McCollum scored 26 points for the Trail Blazers. Carmelo Anthony and Nassir Little added 11 points apiece.

Josh Jackson matched his career high of five 3-pointers while scoring 21 points for the Pistons, who played without leading scorer Jerami Grant (knee) for the second straight game.

76ers 117, Thunder 93

Joel Embiid scored 27 points to lead Philadelphia to a road win over Oklahoma City.

It was Embiid’s first time playing both ends of a back-to-back since returning from missing 10 games due to a knee injury. Three Philadelphia starters — Embiid, Ben Simmons and Furkan Korkmaz — scored 10 points each in the opening quarter as the 76ers jumped out to a 37-25 lead.

Philadelphia dominated inside early, with 18 points in the paint while shooting 13 of 16 inside the 3-point line in the first quarter.

–Field Level Media