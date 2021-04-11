January Jones Fends Off Another Venomous Reptile After Dog Was Bitten by Rattlesnake

Instagram

The ‘Mad Men’ actress has been forced to kill another venomous snake, only two days after her beloved pet was rushed to hospital following rattlesnake drama.

AceShowbiz –

Actress January Jones was “forced to bludgeon” a rattlesnake on her doorstep on Friday (09Apr21), just two days after her dog was bitten by one of the venomous reptiles.

The “Mad Men” star’s canine companion, Vinny, was hospitalised on Wednesday, and after bringing him back home on Friday, Jones revealed she had found herself having to fend off another unwanted visitor in her backyard.

“Vinny’s Back home,” she captioned an Instagram Stories photo of the black bernedoodle relaxing on a couch. “Tired out but doing well.”

She then shared a video clip of herself clutching a weapon and apparently standing on guard as a pool skimmer lay by her feet. Others can be heard in the background discussing how to handle the rattlesnake problem.

“I was forced to bludgeon yet ANOTHER rattle snake today,” she shared. “I almost cried.

“I’m sorry snake family, this house is taken.”

<br />

The actress previously raced her dog to the animal hospital after he was bitten by a rattlesnake.

Little Vinny was out in the actress’ yard when he was attacked by the critter.

The “Mad Men” star has posted a photo of the snake on her Instagram account, writing, “This baby rattler bit my lil Vinny this morning. I caught and released it but praying for my pup who’s in the hospital now.”