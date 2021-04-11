James Wiseman to undergo MRI on knee after hard fall

Golden State Warriors rookie center James Wiseman exited Saturday’s 125-109 win over the Houston Rockets with a right knee injury and did not return.
According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Wiseman will undergo an MRI on his knee to determine the extent of the injury.
The injury occurred during the second quarter after Wiseman went up for a dunk and landed awkwardly on his leg. The 20-year-old’s knee hit the floor hard and he got up slowly before leaving the court.
Wiseman had six points and one rebound before exiting.
The Memphis product is having a solid rookie season, averaging 11.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game while shooting 51.9% from the field and 31.6% from deep.
If Wiseman misses any time, Kevon Looney will be the next man up.