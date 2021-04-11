James Wiseman to undergo MRI on knee after hard fall

The injury occurred during the second quarter after Wiseman went up for a dunk and landed awkwardly on his leg. The 20-year-old’s knee hit the floor hard and he got up slowly before leaving the court.

Wiseman had six points and one rebound before exiting.

The Memphis product is having a solid rookie season, averaging 11.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game while shooting 51.9% from the field and 31.6% from deep.

If Wiseman misses any time, Kevon Looney will be the next man up.