Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 0.65% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 0.65%

Investing.com – Israel stocks were higher after the close on Sunday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the gained 0.65% to hit a new 52-week high.

The best performers of the session on the were Energix (TASE:), which rose 5.80% or 72 points to trade at 1314 at the close. Meanwhile, Shikun & Binui (TASE:) added 2.97% or 58 points to end at 2011 and Electra Ltd (TASE:) was up 2.66% or 4710 points to 181500 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Nova (TASE:), which fell 1.63% or 530 points to trade at 31950 at the close. OPKO Health Inc (TASE:) declined 1.21% or 17 points to end at 1392 and Strauss Group (TASE:) was down 1.02% or 97 points to 9421.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 321 to 135 and 17 ended unchanged.

Shares in Electra Ltd (TASE:) rose to 52-week highs; up 2.66% or 4710 to 181500.

Crude oil for May delivery was down 0.44% or 0.26 to $59.34 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in June fell 0.30% or 0.19 to hit $63.01 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract fell 0.77% or 13.60 to trade at $1744.60 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was up 0.35% to 3.2914, while EUR/ILS rose 0.24% to 3.9161.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.12% at 92.180.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR