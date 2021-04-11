Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 0.65% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 0.65%



Investing.com – Israel stocks were higher after the close on Sunday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the gained 0.65% to hit a new 52-week high.

The best performers of the session on the were Energix (TASE:), which rose 5.80% or 72 points to trade at 1314 at the close. Meanwhile, Shikun & Binui (TASE:) added 2.97% or 58 points to end at 2011 and Electra Ltd (TASE:) was up 2.66% or 4710 points to 181500 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Nova (TASE:), which fell 1.63% or 530 points to trade at 31950 at the close. OPKO Health Inc (TASE:) declined 1.21% or 17 points to end at 1392 and Strauss Group (TASE:) was down 1.02% or 97 points to 9421.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 321 to 135 and 17 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for May delivery was down 0.44% or 0.26 to $59.34 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in June fell 0.30% or 0.19 to hit $63.01 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract fell 0.77% or 13.60 to trade at $1744.60 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was up 0.35% to 3.2914, while EUR/ILS rose 0.24% to 3.9161.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.12% at 92.180.