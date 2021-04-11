Hugh Jackman Shares Wedding Anniversary Instagram Post

“Being married to you Deb is as natural as breathing.”
Well, what you may or may not know is that the 52-year-old has been married to his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness for 25 years.
To celebrate the occasion, Hugh posted a series of adorable throwback photos of the couple’s 1996 wedding on Instagram — and maybe it’s the ~emotions~ or the fact that I haven’t left my apartment in many a moon, but I appear to be on the verge of tears.
“Being married to you Deb is as natural as breathing,” Hugh wrote. “From nearly the moment we met…I knew our destiny was to be together.”
“In our 25 years — our love has only grown deeper. The fun, excitement and adventure more exhilarating; the learning even greater.”
“I’m forever grateful to share our love, our life, and our family together,” he continued. “We’ve only just begun. Deb, I love you with all my heart!”
Hugh and Deb, 65, met on the set of the Australian TV series Correlli back in the day. Hugh previously told Ellen that he confessed his feelings for her after getting drunk which, yeah, relatable.
The couple have two kids: Oscar, 20, and daughter Ava, 15. They adopted their kids after a series of fertility issues, and have done a ton of adoption advocacy back in Australia.
This isn’t the first time Hugh has gushed about his relationship: he’s previously called Deb, “The greatest thing that has ever happened to me.”
TL;DR: Just want what Deb and Hugh have, man.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!