Hugh Jackman Shares Wedding Anniversary Instagram Post

“Being married to you Deb is as natural as breathing.”

You know Hugh Jackman, a very famous man whose name I still read as “Huge Ackman” for no reason.


Well, what you may or may not know is that the 52-year-old has been married to his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness for 25 years.


To celebrate the occasion, Hugh posted a series of adorable throwback photos of the couple’s 1996 wedding on Instagram — and maybe it’s the ~emotions~ or the fact that I haven’t left my apartment in many a moon, but I appear to be on the verge of tears.

“Being married to you Deb is as natural as breathing,” Hugh wrote. “From nearly the moment we met…I knew our destiny was to be together.”

“In our 25 years — our love has only grown deeper. The fun, excitement and adventure more exhilarating; the learning even greater.”


“I’m forever grateful to share our love, our life, and our family together,” he continued. “We’ve only just begun. Deb, I love you with all my heart!”

Hugh and Deb, 65, met on the set of the Australian TV series Correlli back in the day. Hugh previously told Ellen that he confessed his feelings for her after getting drunk which, yeah, relatable.


When I say “relatable” I mean: “I do this all the time and it usually ends in sheer embarrassment, but gotta have something to aim for hahahhahahaha anyone wanna date me?”

The couple have two kids: Oscar, 20, and daughter Ava, 15. They adopted their kids after a series of fertility issues, and have done a ton of adoption advocacy back in Australia.


Deb previously told People, “It’s so interesting being a parent, and they’ve both made me smarter than I think I ever could have been on my own.”

This isn’t the first time Hugh has gushed about his relationship: he’s previously called Deb, “The greatest thing that has ever happened to me.”

A Hollywood couple that can actually last????

TL;DR: Just want what Deb and Hugh have, man.

