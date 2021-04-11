How the digital yuan stablecoin impacts crypto in China: Experts answer By Cointelegraph

How the digital yuan stablecoin impacts crypto in China: Experts answer
This is part one of a multipart series on blockchain and crypto in China.
China has been discussing the possibilities of national digital currency for half a decade, and the Chinese digital yuan project — referred to as the Digital Currency Electronic Payment, or DCEP — has years of history. Back in 2014, the People’s Bank of China set up a research group “to study digital currencies and application scenarios.” The research team was conducting a digital currency study and reportedly considering issuing its own digital currency. In 2016, the PBoC announced plans to develop a digital currency of its own and started to hire blockchain experts. The same year, China’s State Council included blockchain technology in its 13th Five-Year Plan.
