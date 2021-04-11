Hot start propels MS State to series sweep vs. Auburn

Mississippi State Athletics

Photo: Mississippi State Athletics

AUBURN, Ala. – A 10-run first inning set the tone for a series sweep securing 19-10 victory for the No. 4 Mississippi State baseball program at Auburn on Sunday (April 11) inside Plainsman Park. The Diamond Dawgs have now swept back-to-back SEC series for the first time since 2017 and moved its winning streak to seven straight games.

Mississippi State (24-7, 8-4 SEC) pounded out eight hits and scored 10 times in the first inning with 14 batters coming to the plate. It was the highest scoring first inning for MSU since a 13-run opening frame against Lamar on February 20, 2011. Auburn (12-16, 1-11 SEC) cut the lead to six runs with two in the first and two in the second, but State was able to build the lead back to double digits and hold on for the nine-run victory.

Houston Harding (3-1) picked up the win in relief with three innings of one-run work. Harding struck out four in relief of Jackson Fristoe, who struck out six in three innings and allowed four runs on five hits and four walks.

Eight Diamond Dawgs collected hits in the game with Lane Forsythe, Luke Hancock, Kamren James and Logan Tanner each posting three-hit games. Tanner Allen had two hits and Rowdey Jordan was hit-by-pitch four times in the game to set the school record.