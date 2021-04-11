Hideki Matsuyama’s caddie bows in respect to Augusta National following Masters win

Hideki Matsuyama secured a historic victory at the 2021 Masters Tournament, becoming the first Japanese player to win at Augusta National Golf Club.

It certainly wasn’t easy for Matsuyama, whose win not only was his first at the Masters and his first major championship but also his first victory on the PGA Tour since August 2016. He had four bogeys on the back nine, including consecutive ones on 15 and 16, before eventually eking out a one-stroke victory at 10 under over Masters rookie Will Zalatoris.

Such is life at the Masters, which has broken the hearts of many Round 4 leaders and would-be champions.

Which is why it was especially poignant when Matsuyama’s caddie, Shota Hayafuji, took time after the tournament to remove his cap and bow in respect to Augusta.

Truly an awesome moment in what already is the feel-good story of the tournament.