Henry Cavill Gushes Over ‘Beautiful and Brilliant’ Girlfriend After Going Public With Their Romance

A few days after being photographed holding hands with Natalie Viscuso, the ‘Man of Steel’ actor shares on Instagram a picture of them engaging in a seemingly intense chess match.

Henry Cavill is officially off the market. A few days after being spotted holding hands with Natalie Viscuso, the “Man of Steel” actor finally confirmed their romance and gushed that she is such a “beautiful and brilliant” girlfriend.

On Saturday, April 10, the 37-year-old heartthrob went Instagram official with his new lady by posting a picture of them engaging in a seemingly intense chess match. In accompaniment of the post, he raved, “This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess.”

Also sharing the identical photo was Henry’s girlfriend, Natalie. Turning to her own Instagram page, she wrote in the caption, “Just teaching my dear Henry how to play some chess…or…maybe he let me win?”

The posts came after the lovebirds were caught on camera taking a stroll in London on Tuesday, April 6. In some pictures obtained by Daily Mail, the “Justice League” star could be seen walking hand-in-hand with the 31-year-old beauty through a park with his dog Kal in tow.

For the outing, Henry sported blue jeans, a waxwork jacket, a black beanie and navy face mask. Natalie, on the other hand, put on an all-black get-up with a long black coat, a turtle neck T-shirt and ripped black denim jeans. She completed her look with a matching colored bag, face mask and sunglasses.

Before being an item with Natalie, he was linked romantically to several women including stunt double Lucy Cork, Bristol University student Tara King and Gina Carano. In 2013, he was linked to “The Flight Attendant” star Kaley Cuoco.

In 2017, “The Witcher” leading man opened up about dating in the public eye. In an interview with The Rake, he shared, “There is obviously a flip-side to [fame], too: as soon as I get into a relationship, a slew of hate, directed at me as well as the girl, saying that I’ve changed.”

“I haven’t changed a bit,” Henry continued. “But you have to take all of that in your stride, there are positive and negative parts to all of it, but ultimately it is enormously flattering to have people care that much. As long as it doesn’t hurt anyone in my life, it is a good thing. As soon as it starts to affect people in my life, that’s when I drawback.”