Celebrating the late Duke of Edinburgh for a ‘life well lived,’ the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II expresses gratitude to members of the public for their messages of condolence.

Princess Anne has thanked members of the public for their messages of condolence following the death of her father Prince Philip, insisting he “leaves a legacy which can inspire us all.”

Queen Elizabeth II’s husband passed away on Friday, April 9, weeks after he was hospitalized for an infection and heart surgery, and in a message posted on social media on Sunday, the only daughter of the monarch and the late Duke of Edinburgh celebrated her dad for a “life well lived.”

“You know it’s going to happen but you are never really ready,” Princess Anne shared of Philip’s demise, aged 99. “My father has been my teacher, my supporter and my critic. But mostly it is his example of a life well lived and service freely given that I most wanted to emulate.”

“His ability to treat every person as an individual in their own right with their own skills comes through all the organizations with which he was involved,” she continued. “I regard it as an honor and a privilege to have been asked to follow in his footsteps and it has been a pleasure to have kept him in touch with their activities.”

“I know how much he meant to them, in the U.K., across the Commonwealth and in the wider world.”

Princess Anne went on to express the royal family’s gratitude for the outpouring of love and support from the general public.

“I would like to emphasize how much the family appreciate the messages and memories of so many people whose lives he also touched,” she added. “We will miss him but he leaves a legacy which can inspire us all.”

Princess Anne’s comments emerge a day after her brother Prince Charles honored their “dear Papa” and hailed him for “giving the most remarkable, devoted service to the Queen, to my family and the country, and also to home.”

Their younger siblings, Princes Andrew and Edward, also broke their silence about Philip’s death on Sunday as they left a church service in Windsor, England, where Andrew said the Queen had described her husband’s loss as “having left a huge void in her life.”

“We’ve lost, almost, the grandfather of the nation,” he said. “And I feel very sorry and supportive of my mother, who’s feeling it probably more than everybody else.”

And Edward admitted that despite Philip’s ill health in his final months, his death was still a “dreadful shock,” although the Queen, 94, was “bearing up.”

A funeral for Prince Philip is set to be held on April 17 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor.

His grandson, Prince Harry, is due to return to the U.K. from his new home in Los Angeles to attend the private service, although his wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, will not be joining the royal family as she is currently pregnant with the couple’s second child.