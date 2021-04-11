Hailey Bieber Calls Out Paparazzi For Skirt Photos

“It feels really invasive, and it feels disrespectful, and it’s not okay.”
Recently, a video showed Justin Bieber — aka Hailey’s husband — asking a photographer if he’d taken pictures “underneath her skirt” after a night out in West Hollywood.
“I had noticed that someone had stuck a camera from the ground angle, and I was wearing a really, really short skirt,” she began. “When we got in the car, I was like, I feel like that’s a tricky angle — because I’m concerned that they would have shot up my skirt.”
“I’ve had two bad experiences where someone photographed my underwear while I was walking, and they still let the photos come out,” she continued. “I think when you’re a woman and there’s men taking these photos, it feels really invasive, and it feels disrespectful, and it’s not okay.”
Hailey added that Justin asked the photographers if they were taking photos up her skirt, to which they responded, “Oh no, we would never do that! Why do you think that? Nobody would ever do that!'”
“Well, it’s happened to me twice,” she continued. “So I think it’s fair for him to ask — because it’s super, super disrespectful to do that to anybody.”
Unfortunately, even now, paparazzi trying to take invasive photos of women is still a huge problem. “Notoriously, paparazzi are known for trying to get pictures of girls coming out of their car when they’re in a dress or in a skirt,” Hailey told Dixie. “There’s tons of photos of different people on the internet where you can see their underwear. They do it purposefully to embarrass them.”
Life with the paparazzi has become Hailey’s new normal. “Every day when we pull out of our house, there’s someone there, waiting,” Hailey said. “It does come with the territory. I try to set my boundaries as much as possible with them.”
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!