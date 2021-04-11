Goldman Sachs CEO Foresees “Big Evolution” for Crypto By CoinQuora



Goldman Sachs CEO Foresees “Big Evolution” for Crypto



CEO of global investment bank Goldman Sachs, David Solomon has recently shared his view on crypto regulation. Referring to it, he stated that he foresees it evolving greatly.

As such, the interview this week with CNBC discussed cryptocurrency regulation and its implications. About this, Solomon said that it “is a space that’s evolving”. He predicted,

I think there’ll be a big evolution as to how this evolves in the coming years.

Putting emphasis on how committed his company is when it comes to its clients, he further noted, “I’m not going to speculate on where the rules will go for regulated financial institutions, but we’re going to continue to find ways to serve our clients as we move forward.”

In sharing his view of what the future of crypto could look like, the CEO stressed on Goldman Sachs’ support for these changes. Also, he highlighted that the bank remains focused on how to support demand from its clients for cryptocurrencies. Moreover, he said they were thinking about digital currencies and the digitization of money in a very proactive way. The reason for this is that Goldman Sachs’ clients have a high demand for this kind of support. As per the CEO, the bank continues to work for its clients’ needs.

Further, he added that the bank “can help clients facilitate custody positions in digital assets.”

In relation to this, Goldman Sachs recently reopened its trading desk. With it, it aims to offer a “full spectrum” of BTC investments. Besides that, the bank wants to make digital assets a part of its wealth managing service. This move comes following a huge rise in demand for Bitcoin and other cryptos by both companies and traders.

