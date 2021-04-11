Five NFL prospects who could experience draft-day slides

The 2021 NFL Draft is just weeks away, and we’re closing in on Roger Goodell taking the podium to announce Trevor Lawrence as the No. 1 overall pick. This year’s top two selections are all but locks, taking away some of the mystery on April 29. Fortunately, fans can count on draft night still having plenty of surprises.

Everyone is sifting through NFL Draft rumors right now, trying to fact from fiction. There is no greater debate than the No. 3 overall pick and whether or not the San Francisco 49ers will draft quarterback Mac Jones. If the Alabama star isn’t selected by the 49ers, which is a possibility, he could experience a draft-day slide that many aren’t expecting.

Jones wouldn’t be alone. This year’s class is deep, and teams with top-20 picks should be elated at the talent available this spring. But there are some significant red flags with talented prospects that will push them down the board. Likewise, some marquee names at devalued positions might hear their names called later than expected.

Caleb Farley, cornerback