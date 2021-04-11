Fire crews rescue cat from Sydney high-rise

Abito the cat became stuck in a precarious position when he found himself on the outside of the 18th floor of a high-rise building in Olympic Park.

Specialist firefighters arrived at the Boomerang Apartments around 12.30pm to find Abito on an external ledge of the building.

Ropes were used to lower a firefighter down the outside of the building to collect the cat.

Despite windy conditions, rescue crews were able to reach out and secure Abito before placing him in a bag to be carried back to safety.