Filecoin’s upcoming production cut alters tokenomics By Cointelegraph

FIL on the rise: Filecoin’s upcoming production cut alters tokenomics
Filecoin (FIL) is one of the most prominent coins in the storage sector of cryptocurrencies. In the past month, the price and market capitalization of FIL has rocketed to new highs. On April 1, the coin reached $233.68 along with breaking into the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.
Basically, Filecoin is a decentralized cloud-based data storage network that allows its users to gain rewards on selling their excess storage on an open-source platform. Filecoin is made by Protocol Labs.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.