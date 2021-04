Gone are the days where critics would critique every note Taylor sung. During the Fearless era, however, Taylor definitely was seen as a novice, in terms of vocals. She never pretended to be a powerhouse belter, but the media often painted her as this flawed singer every time she made a mistake. On Fearless (Taylor’s Version), Taylor’s voice is stronger, thicker, and transitively more effective at connecting the emotion she sings about on each track. Good luck finding a flaw here, haters.