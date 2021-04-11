EU, UK edge towards agreement on how to apply trade rules for Northern Ireland – FT

Article content

The United Kingdom and European Union are making progress in talks on how to apply post-Brexit trade rules in Northern Ireland, the Financial Times reported https://www.ft.com/content/8aad1abc-7983-4a72-a822-e05f1d3be7d1 on Sunday.

EU Brexit commissioner Maros Sefcovic and his UK counterpart David Frost may meet this week to review the progress, the report added.

The UK’s strong engagement in the technical talks on implementation of the Northern Ireland protocol had raised hopes that an understanding could be reached, the FT said, citing EU diplomats and officials. (Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru, Editing by William Maclean)