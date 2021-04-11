Enterprise-level partnerships send VeChain (VET) price to new highs By Cointelegraph

Real-world partnerships and integrations into thriving industries are some of the best forms of validation for blockchain projects that are seeking long-term sustainability and widespread adoption. They also have the ability to spark rallies that trigger long-term price appreciation as brand awareness spreads.

Since February enterprise-level adoption and a wide array of use cases have worked in favor of VeChain (VET), a blockchain-powered supply chain platform that seeks to use distributed governance and Internet of Things (IoT) technology to optimize supply chain management systems.

VET/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView
VORTECS™ Score (green) vs. VET price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro