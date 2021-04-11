Diddy’s Son Christian Combs and Breah Hicks Split Over Alleged Infidelities and Lies

Instagram

The Instagram model reportedly first called it quits with Sean Combs and Kim Porter’s son in February after six years of dating before ending things for good in April.

Christian Combs and his girlfriend Breah Hicks have pulled the plug on their relationship after six years of dating. Sources from the Instagram star’s camp have reportedly confirmed that the then couple had been on the rocks due to alleged infidelities, lies and lack of growth within the relationship prior to their split.

According to TheShadeRoom, it was Breah who first called it quits with the son of Sean “P. Diddy” Combs and the late Kim Porter in February after Valentine’s Day. At the time, she reportedly was still open for possible reconciliation and stayed hoping to forgive him in the beginning of March.

However, Breah was said to finally let go the pressures and end things for good in April following alleged cheating and apologies from Christian, who is also known as King Combs. The 22-year-old model is apparently ready to move on as she has unfollowed her ex-boyfriend and deleted his photos on her Instagram page, but he has not yet.

A source says everyone around Christian and Breah “is very saddened by the news but hopes they both continue on with bright futures ahead.” The source adds, “Everyone is wishing them both nothing but positive energy, love, and healing during this difficult time for both of them.”

Christian and Breah officially went public with their relationship on July 29, 2014. The two were expected to make 7 years later this year as she was still helping him celebrate his 23rd birthday earlier this month.

For the birthday bash held at Miami hot spot Mandrake in L.A. on Thursday, April 1, Diddy made a special appearance as a hologram as he was unable to attend the soiree in person due to a trip to Florida. The appearance reportedly cost $60,000.

PORTL creator David Nussbaum tweeted about Diddy’s hologram appearance at the party, “When you’re in Miami on business but need to make an appearance at an event [in] Malibu for a minute, you call PORTL to beam you there as a real-time interactive hi-def hologram. When you can’t BE there, BEAM there! Thanks @diddy and @KingCombs.”

Besides Breah, Christian’s older brother Justin Combs was also spotted at the birthday bash.