Desperate pleas to locate missing Adelaide teen

Police are desperately seeking help from the public to locate a 13-year-old girl who went missing from her home in Adelaide last Sunday.

Dakota Leo was last seen at the Andrews Farm address at about 2pm on April 4.

She has brown hair and blue eyes, is about 144cm tall with a petite build and pale complexion.

When she was last seen, she was wearing a grey t-shirt and black pants.

Anybody who has seen Dakota or has any information are urged to come forward immediately and contact police on 131 444.