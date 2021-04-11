Derek Chauvin Trial Debate Cold Open

“Let’s just say we’ve seen this movie before.”
They all agreed that OF COURSE, everyone wants “justice to be served.”
But they totally disagreed on the probability of Derek Chauvin being convicted.
The white anchors insisted there’s been a lot of progress since the Black Lives Matter protests, which…they might really believe? Who knows.
Then, “Craig” decided his thoughts deserved to be heard.
Since they couldn’t agree, they asked the weatherman to settle the debate.
TV and Movies
