Derek Chauvin Trial Debate Cold Open

Bradly Lamb
“Let’s just say we’ve seen this movie before.”

Last night, SNL poked fun at the different ways Black and white Americans can view justice.

They all agreed that OF COURSE, everyone wants “justice to be served.”

But they totally disagreed on the probability of Derek Chauvin being convicted.

The Black reporters pointed out that police ALWAYS get off during trials like these.

The white anchors insisted there’s been a lot of progress since the Black Lives Matter protests, which…they might really believe? Who knows.

Then, “Craig” decided his thoughts deserved to be heard.

Since they couldn’t agree, they asked the weatherman to settle the debate.

