Demi Lovato Determined to Stand Tall Despite Criticisms Over Album or Docuseries

NBC

The ‘What Other People Say’ singer insists she will not be shaken by any unfavorable responses to her new studio album or docu-series ‘Dancing With the Devil’.

AceShowbiz –

Demi Lovato suffered an anxiety attack the first time she saw her completed docuseries “Dancing With the Devil“.

The pop star gets candid about her struggles with substance abuse, self-harm, and eating disorders in the YouTube show, laying bare her feelings about her near-fatal overdose in the summer of 2018, and her long road to recovery.

However, Demi admits she had to overcome a series of personal challenges before she felt “completely secure” sitting in front of the camera to discuss her troubles so openly, and the first playback of the docuseries was hard for the singer to digest.

“I had a physical reaction the first time that I watched it, like (an) anxiety attack,” she told U.S. talk show host Jimmy Fallon.

Despite the adverse reaction, Demi insists sharing her story in her own words has been good for her soul.

“It’s been really cathartic, really really therapeutic,” she said, explaining it was important for her to own her truth and her story – so much so, Demi now feels mentally stronger than ever.





She added, “No matter what people say when they watch it, and whatever people think when they listen to my album (Dancing With the Devil…The Art of Starting Over), I am so excited about these two projects and I’m standing in such truth that nothing anyone can say will shake me.”