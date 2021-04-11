Decred pushes for a decentralized treasury, passes proposal to enable decentralized opcodes By BTC Peers

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Decred pushes for a decentralized treasury, passes proposal to enable decentralized opcodes

The Decred community has passed a proposal that seeks to decentralize the project’s $120 million treasury.

Back in May 2019, Decred stakeholders thought it necessary to approve a proposal seeking to decentralize spending from the Decred treasury.

Treasury spending is currently a manual process on Decred. It is manually executed and managed by humans, creating a potential point of failure.

After highlighting this potential weakness, the solution sought to decentralize the process of spending from the treasury in a 2-step process. First, a Politeia identity key is used to generate a signed draft spending transaction. As a second step, this draft transaction is published on-chain. After being published, stakeholders will have several days to vote to approve the transaction.

Voting to enable the decentralized treasury opcodes as defined in DCP0006 began in mid-March and ended on April 8, 2021. The proposal has now been passed following an 83.18% vote in support. Only 0.08% of stakeholders were against the said improvement. According to the Decred team, “this vote is the first step towards decentralizing Decred’s $120M treasury and putting it directly in the hands of stakeholders.”

Continue reading on BTC Peers

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR