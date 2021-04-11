Decred pushes for a decentralized treasury, passes proposal to enable decentralized opcodes By BTC Peers



Decred pushes for a decentralized treasury, passes proposal to enable decentralized opcodes



The Decred community has passed a proposal that seeks to decentralize the project’s $120 million treasury.

Back in May 2019, Decred stakeholders thought it necessary to approve a proposal seeking to decentralize spending from the Decred treasury.

Treasury spending is currently a manual process on Decred. It is manually executed and managed by humans, creating a potential point of failure.

After highlighting this potential weakness, the solution sought to decentralize the process of spending from the treasury in a 2-step process. First, a Politeia identity key is used to generate a signed draft spending transaction. As a second step, this draft transaction is published on-chain. After being published, stakeholders will have several days to vote to approve the transaction.

Voting to enable the decentralized treasury opcodes as defined in DCP0006 began in mid-March and ended on April 8, 2021. The proposal has now been passed following an 83.18% vote in support. Only 0.08% of stakeholders were against the said improvement. According to the Decred team, “this vote is the first step towards decentralizing Decred’s $120M treasury and putting it directly in the hands of stakeholders.”

