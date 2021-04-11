Corn gains as U.S. forecasts lower supplies; wheat drops

Article content

SINGAPORE — Chicago corn futures gained 0.7% on Monday, rising for a fourth session in five and trading near an eight-year top, underpinned by strong demand and expectations of lower supplies.

Wheat lost ground on forecasts of higher production in the world’s biggest exporter Russia.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) added 0.7% to $5.81 a bushel, by 0159 GMT. On Friday, the market hit its highest since June 2013 at $5.95 a bushel.

Wheat slid 0.7% to $6.34 a bushel, while soybeans lost 0.1% to $14.02-1/2 a bushel.

U.S. corn supplies will shrink by more than previously forecast due to rising demand from the ethanol, livestock feed and export sectors, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Friday.

In its monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report, USDA forecast that the domestic corn stockpile will fall to 1.352 billion bushels by Sept. 1, from 1.919 billion bushels in September 2020. That compares with the government’s March outlook for corn ending stocks of 1.502 billion bushel.

China’s agriculture ministry significantly raised its forecast for 2020/21 corn imports on Friday, reflecting actual market demand for the grain due to a spike in the crop’s domestic prices during the year.