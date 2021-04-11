Cold snap sees heavy snowfall, rain and wind lash Victoria

Australia’s east coast is experiencing bitterly cold temperatures just days after an unseasonably hot Easter weekend.

Snow has fallen in parts of Victoria as the state was battered with rain and harsh winds.

This morning was particularly icy, dropping to about 8C in the coldest start to the day since October last year.

Temperatures plunged down from 30C on Thursday to 16C yesterday.

Snow has fallen across several mountains, including Falls Creek, Baw Baw, Mt Buller, Lake Mountain and Mount Donna Buang.

Mt Baw Baw recorded 22cm of snow overnight.

Early snowfall has blanketed parts of Victoria. (Nine)

The cold snap has seen unseasonable heavy snowfall. (Nine)

The heavy fall saw the Mt Baw Baw Alpine Resort advise people against travelling to the popular ski spot.

Rainfall was heaviest in Melbourne’s east, with Ferny Creek and Monbulk recording about 60mm.

The Yarra Valley, Dandenong Ranges and East Gippsland also received substantial downpours.

Falls Creek also saw a huge amount of early snowfall.

A cold front is moving over the south-east of the country, with Tasmania and South Australia also experiencing frosty temperatures.