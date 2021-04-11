Carrie-Anne Moss Was Offered A Grandmother Role At 40

“It’s not easy being in this business.”

Carrie-Anne Moss has starred in many films and TV shows throughout her career, and you definitely know her from The Matrix trilogy.


During a conversation with actor and author Justine Bateman in support of Bateman’s new book Face: One Square Foot of Skin, Moss talked about how she’s experienced ageism in Hollywood during her acting career.

After saying that she initially didn’t believe that “at 40 everything changed” in Hollywood, Moss’ mind was changed when she turned the age herself.


“Literally the day after my 40th birthday, I was reading a script that had come to me,” Moss remembered, “and I was talking to my manager about it. She was like, ‘Oh, no, no, no, it’s not that role [you’re reading for], it’s the grandmother.'”


“I may be exaggerating a bit, but it happened overnight. I went from being a girl to the mother to beyond the mother.”


Moss also opened up about the unrealistic standards that female-identifying actors face when it comes to changing their looks: “I would look at these French and European actresses and they just had something about them that felt so confident in their own skin.”


“I couldn’t wait to be that. I strive for that. It’s not easy being in this business. There’s a lot of external pressure.”


But Moss is still going strong in the biz anyway — and she’s set to appear in the fourth Matrix movie, which should be seeing release later this year. Exciting stuff!


