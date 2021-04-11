BTC December futures reach $73,500 — Is everyone flipping ultra bullish? By Cointelegraph

BTC December futures reach $73,500 — Is everyone flipping ultra bullish?
(BTC) has been struggling to break the $60,000 resistance for almost a month. But despite the impasse, BTC futures markets have never been so bullish. While regular spot exchanges are trading near $59,600, the BTC contracts maturing in June are trading above $65,000.
Futures contracts tend to trade at a premium, mainly on neutral-to-bullish markets, and this happens on every asset, including commodities, equities, indexes, and currencies. However, a 50% annualized premium (basis) for contracts expiring in three months is highly uncommon.
