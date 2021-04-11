Britney Spears Wished Jaime Lynn Spears A Happy Birthday

“It’s weird to say that I was basically your momma when you were younger.”
While wishing Jamie Lynn a happy 30th birthday on Instagram, Britney said she practically raised her when they were younger.
“It’s weird to say that I was basically your momma when you were younger,” Britney wrote. “And yes I’m still older but your soul is and always has been wise!!!!”
“I love you so much and damn it, I wish I was as smart as you at 30!!!!” Britney added.
The “Toxic” singer noted that she’s “truly and genuinely inspired” by the life that Jaime has created for her kids, and she’s “so fucking proud to call someone as beautiful inside as you, my sister.”
“Not only are you a beautiful soul, [but] you’re so DAMN STRONG,” Britney continued. “I was extremely taken back and still am to this very day!!!”
Britney also recalled a beautiful family moment she had with Jamie and said she’ll “never forget” the time they “play wrestled at home.”
“You put me to the floor in literally two seconds after I gave all my might 😜😜😜😹😹😹,” she said. “I’ll never forget it!!! Maybe we should have a rematch 🙊💪🏼🥊 … I mean things have changed since [six] years ago 💋.”
“PS I wish I was as strong as you and happy birthday 🎊!!!!,” she added.
Britney’s birthday tribute was so touching. Jaime Lynn must be proud to have a loving sister like her.
