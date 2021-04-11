Box Office: ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Roars to $13.4 Million in Second Weekend

Article content

LOS ANGELES, April 11 (Variety.com) – “Godzilla vs. Kong” stormed to the top of the domestic box office, picking up $13.4 million in its second weekend of release. That brings the monster mashup’s stateside haul to $69.5 million, an impressive gross considering it comes in the midst of a global pandemic.

The Legendary and Warner Bros. release’s robust commercial performance has been all the more notable because it comes as COVID restrictions are in place, limiting capacity in theaters, and also as the film is available on HBO Max. The film dropped 58 percent compared to its opening weekend gross of $32.2 million. Warner Bros. is releasing its entire 2021 slate on HBO Max at the same time they debut in theaters as a concession to coronavirus and a way to bolster the streaming service.

“Godzilla vs. Kong” is now the top-grossing film of the pandemic era, bypassing Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet,” which earned $58.4 million. The impenetrable “Tenet” still far outranks “Godzilla vs. Kong” when it comes to sheer narrative confusion.

Universal’s “Nobody,” an action thriller which attempts to give “Better Call Saul’s” Bob Odenkirk the full Liam Neeson, middle-aged ass-kicker treatment, came in second, with $2.6 million. The film’s domestic total now stands at $15.6 million after three weeks of release.