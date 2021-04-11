Bitcoin on-chain data suggests no bull market top at $60K, selling activity declining By Cointelegraph

Bitcoin on-chain data suggests no bull market top at $60K, selling activity declining
For the very first time in a (BTC) bull market, not only long-term investors but also short-term speculators who usually add to the daily sell pressure toward the end of a market cycle have become increasingly confident of higher prices as they hold on to their Bitcoin.
This only adds to the already existing supply shock. If demand remains strong, this is a recipe for another leg up for the BTC price.
Bitcoin selling activity is declining again
Reflecting realized value in HODL waves is critical
Bitcoin cycle tops tend to form around the short-term activity peak
Bitcoin selling activity relative to the holding period is quite low
Bitcoin spending behavior relative to the market cap is low
This is Bitcoin rocket fuel
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.