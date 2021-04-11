Beyonce and Jay-Z Take Private Jet for Date Night in Las Vegas on Wedding Anniversary

Instagram

Celebrating her 13 years of marriage to her record executive husband, the ‘Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)’ singer shares photos of her anniversary look and of their dinner date in Sin City.

AceShowbiz –

Having been married since 2008, Beyonce Knowles and Jay-Z prove that their love is going stronger than ever. To celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary, the powerful couple took a private jet for an intimate date night in Las Vegas.

The “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)” singer and her record executive husband recently enjoyed a romantic dinner at Cipriani in Las Vegas. On Saturday, April 10, she gave fans a glimpse of her stunning look for the Sin City getaway via her Instagram account.

In the photos, the former Destiny’s Child star looked sultry on her tweed hot pants. Giving a glamorous touch to her look, she could be seen in her first post teaming her outfit together with red satin heels with black bows that were tied around her ankles, jewel-studded sunglasses, a sparkling choker and big diamond hoops.

<br />

The “Irreplaceable” hitmaker’s second post saw her striking staggering poses. Revealing to fans that she dressed up to have a date with husband Jay-Z, she later added a short clip of them together. In it, he could be seen donning a black top, a dark pair of sunglasses and a sizable gold chain.

<br />

In addition to those pictures, the “If I Were a Boy” songstress also posted a photo of her climbing a set of steps before entering a private jet. She added a picture of a heart latte art with sugar packaging that has the word Cipriani written on it.

<br />

Beyonce and Jay-Z got married on April 4, 2008. The couple shares three kids together, 9-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter, and 3-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir. Their first daughter, Blue, has followed the footsteps of her megastar parents in the music industry.

On March 14, Blue became the second-youngest winner in Grammys history for her contributions to Beyonce’s “Brown Skin Girl”. The hit song claimed the Best Music Video title at this year’s Grammy Awards.