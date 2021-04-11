Being an accountant offers more than just a good salary

Knowledge of accounting can prepare you for a variety of career paths
Even as a toddler you loved puzzles, figuring out just how all those pieces fit together. Could it be that at such a young age you had the makings of an accountant? Certainly, the world of audits and financial transactions presents problems to solve, queries to answer, trails that need to be untangled. The answer to the question then could very well be “yes.”
Unfortunately over the years, the stereotypical accountant has received a bad rap. We’re here to dispel all that. In fact, it may surprise you to know that Kenny G, together with other celebrities, has an accounting degree, and that Mick Jagger studied accounting at the London School of Economics. Boring? Introverts? We think not.
Qualities of an accountant
Generally speaking, an accountant has the ability to explain complicated concepts in simple ways. They are tenacious, organized and efficient. They are teachers. They are planners. They are mediators. They are constantly and consistently working with clients and external organizations to create financial solutions and solve financial problems to (hopefully) everyone’s satisfaction. They need to know how to work within a team and be open to new experiences. Being an accountant isn’t all about being good at math.
Why become an accountant?
Every business has financial dealings. Every business needs to pay taxes. It only stands to reason that every business will also need the services of an expert to help consult, strategize and guide them through some of the complexities of laws, standards and regulations of what can and can’t be done with their money. There will always be a need for accountants. Add to that the great salary, the portability of the skills, and the fact that it’s almost recession-proof (in fact, financial advice is probably even more valuable during troubled times) and you just might have all the reasons you need.
Whether you’re reaching for that CFO position, looking to start your own business, wanting to volunteer at a charity, or just hoping to answer some of your financial questions, particularly around tax time, taking advantage of this Ultimate Financial Accounting & CPA Certification Training Bundle can only be beneficial.
A great foundation for preparing for the CPA exam, it is taught by Robert Steele, a practicing certified public accountant and author of five financial accounting books. With lifetime access to eight courses, you will learn (or review) accounting basics and work your way through more complicated processes such as depreciation reports, inventory cost flow assumptions, payroll and tax accounting and merchandising transactions. Each of the topics offers insights into various aspects of the financial undertakings of a company and can also be transferred to your everyday life (think of your car rolling off the lot or your monthly budgets).
So clear your mind of typecasts and get in on the accounting bandwagon. Available now for only $44.99, reduced from over $2,000, this course will help you move like Jagger (well, at least from his London School of Economics days).
Prices subject to change.
