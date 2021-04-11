Being an accountant offers more than just a good salary

Reviews and recommendations are unbiased and products are independently selected. Postmedia may earn an affiliate commission from purchases made through links on this page.

Even as a toddler you loved puzzles, figuring out just how all those pieces fit together. Could it be that at such a young age you had the makings of an accountant? Certainly, the world of audits and financial transactions presents problems to solve, queries to answer, trails that need to be untangled. The answer to the question then could very well be “yes.”

Unfortunately over the years, the stereotypical accountant has received a bad rap. We’re here to dispel all that. In fact, it may surprise you to know that Kenny G, together with other celebrities, has an accounting degree, and that Mick Jagger studied accounting at the London School of Economics. Boring? Introverts? We think not.

Qualities of an accountant

Generally speaking, an accountant has the ability to explain complicated concepts in simple ways. They are tenacious, organized and efficient. They are teachers. They are planners. They are mediators. They are constantly and consistently working with clients and external organizations to create financial solutions and solve financial problems to (hopefully) everyone’s satisfaction. They need to know how to work within a team and be open to new experiences. Being an accountant isn’t all about being good at math.