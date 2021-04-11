Base metals fall as China eyes commodities price control

Article content

HANOI — Industrial metals prices fell on Monday after China’s premier said the country will strengthen control of commodities prices that have hurt businesses.

The most-traded June nickel contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 3.3% to 122,600 yuan ($18,698.43) a tonne by 0305 GMT, while three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange declined 2.5% to $16,220 a tonne.

LME copper fell 1.1% to $8,829.50 a tonne, zinc was down 1.4% at $2,791 a tonne, while tin decreased 1.1% to $25,470 a tonne.

In Shanghai, copper declined 1.7% to 65,760 yuan a tonne, zinc fell 2.1% to 21,565 yuan a tonne, while tin dropped 2.7% to 177,780 yuan a tonne.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang stressed the need to strengthen market regulation of raw materials to ease the cost pressure of enterprises amid rising global commodities prices, China’s official Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Yangshan copper premium fell to $51 a tonne, its lowest since Nov. 20, while inventories in LME and ShFE warehouses remained elevated.

* Miners will think twice before splashing out on major new projects even as copper prices have soared to decade-long highs this year, Chile’s Antofagasta chief executive told Reuters.