BAFTAs 2021 Red Carpet And Best Looks

BAFTAke a look at these looks!

It’s awards season, baby!

Today’s red carpet comes courtesy of the British Academy Film Awards, aka the BAFTAs, which saw Nomadland and Promising Young Woman win big.


Steve Finn / Getty Images

Yes, I full-named it, do Americans know about the BAFTAs??? Guess I’ll see…

Here are just some of the looks from the night:

1.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas:


Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

2.

Tom Hiddleston:


Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

3.

Phoebe Dynevor:


Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

4.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw:


Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

5.

James McAvoy:


Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

6.

Pedro Pascal:


Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

7.

Hugh Grant and Anna Elisabet Eberstein:


Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

8.

Cynthia Erivo:


Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

9.

Celeste:


Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

10.

Emerald Fennell:


Zoe Mcconnell / Getty Images

11.

Dominique Fishback:


Marcus Ingram / Getty Images

12.

Leslie Odom, Jr.


Austin Hargrave / Getty Images

13.

Anna Kendrick:


Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

What was your fave look? LMK in the comments!

