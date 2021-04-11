AstraZeneca has not reacted yet to EU letter on vaccines – Corriere

Article content

MILAN — AstraZeneca has yet to react to a letter sent by the European Commission to complain over below-contract supplies of COVID-19 vaccines, Italian daily Corriere della Sera said, adding the Anglo-Swedish group missed a deadline indicated by Brussels.

The European Union member states and the pharmaceutical company are at odds over the delivery of the shots after the group shipped to the block less than indicated in the initial agreement.

“AstraZeneca has breached and continues to breach its contractual obligations on the production and supply of the initial 300 million doses for Europe,” EU Head of Health and Food Safety DG Sandra Gallina said in a letter sent to the company on March 19, according to Corriere.

The Italian daily said that Brussels had asked AstraZeneca to “remedy the material breaches of contract within 20 days of the letter,” but added that the deadline expired two days ago without any reaction from the company.

AstraZeneca has not replied to a request for comment from Reuters.

A spokesman for the European Commission confirmed that Brussels on March 19 sent a written message to AstraZeneca, calling it “a notice for dispute settlement,” adding this was a first step to engage in an dialog to resolve the issue.