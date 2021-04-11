Andy Cohen Hints at ‘Housewives’-Styled Reunion Show for ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’

WENN/E!

The ‘Real Housewives’ producer claims ‘nothing is off limits’ as he is going to host a reunion special with the Kardashian/Jenner family when their reality TV series ends.

Andy Cohen has insisted “nothing is off limits” for the upcoming “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” reunion show.

The 52-year-old television star is set to host a reunion special with the Kardashian/Jenner clan once the 20th and final season of their E! reality series has finished airing later this year.

And Andy has now spilled more details on the upcoming show, which he says will “look like a real reunion show” and will see the famous family – including Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner – discuss the highs and lows of all 20 seasons.

He told SiriusXM, “We’re going to cover all 20 seasons of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’, in a kind of ‘Housewives’-style reunion show. Nothing’s off-limits with this crew. I don’t know if I can even say when we’re filming it, but we’re filming it.”

“It will look like a real reunion show that you know and love, and this is something that I’ve wanted to do for a long time, and then when they announced that it was their final season, I was like, ‘We’ve got to do this. We have to do this the right way, you know?’ ”

The final season of “KUWTK” premiered on March 18 after the family confirmed the programme would be ending back in September.

Kim Kardashian previously hinted they wouldn’t be long gone after the “KUWTK” concluded. “Our new show on @hulu will be coming after the final season,” the mother of four told her followers.