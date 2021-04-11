Alibaba says to lower entry barriers, business costs of merchants By Reuters

© Reuters. Alibaba’s 11.11 Singles’ Day global shopping festival
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Alibaba (NYSE:) Group will introduce measures to lower entry barriers and business costs faced by merchants on e-commerce platforms, CEO Daniel Zhang said on Monday, after an antitrust probe found the firm had abused its dominant market position.
China, on Saturday, imposed a record 18 billion yuan ($2.75 billion) fine on Alibaba amid a crackdown on technology conglomerates.
