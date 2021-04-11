Alex Cora expects at least 85% of team to get vaccinated

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora and members of the coaching staff received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine before returning from spring training in Fort Myers.

No Red Sox players have received the vaccine yet, but Cora said Sunday that he believes at least 85% of them will opt to get vaccinated, according to MassLive’s Christopher Smith.

“The way it’s going, I do believe we will (get to 85%), but you never know. People might change their mind,” Cora said.

The Red Sox medical staff is expected to provide players with more information about the vaccine in a formal presentation.

Major League Baseball and the players union sent a memo to teams earlier this month telling them that COVID protocols will be relaxed if at least 85% of players and field staff are vaccinated.

Some teams have already seen players receive the COVID-19 vaccine, including the New York Yankees and Houston Astros, among others.