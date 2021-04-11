ADA Will Hit $8 Before Altcoin Circle Ends By CoinQuora



Ben Armstrong: ADA Will Hit $8 Before Altcoin Circle Ends



Ben Armstrong has predicted an $8 price for .

According to Armstrong, ADA will achieve the $8 price before the altcoin cycle ends.

Currently, Cardano price is $1.21.

Cryptocurrency analyst Ben Armstrong has expressed his opinion about Cardano (ADA). According to Armstrong, Cardano’s price will surge to $8 before the altcoin cycle ends.

Discussing ADA, Armstrong gave his Cardano prediction in a YouTube video description titled “ BEST (NYSE:) Investment in 2021: , , or Cardano?”. Also, Armstrong discussed the topic with Crypto Jebb.

Moreover, Armstrong believes that Cardano will reach the $8 price mark by October 31st. He added that, when this happens, institutional interest in ADA will grow even more than what we are seeing now.

Not Cardano alone, Armstrong even said that Polkadot (DOT) and Elrond (eGLD) also have a bullish potential but Cardano and Ethereum are the main focus.

Armstrong explained,

I love Cardano. I think Cardano and Ethereum are going to be around for a long time. I think Polkadot factors in somewhere, but I really personally believe more in Ethereum and Cardano. I think that Polkadot has a place, I think Elrond has a place, and Solana has a place, but I think we’re looking at the two giants here and I think they’re going to remain that way.

With that said, Crypto Jebb also stated that Cardano has a maximum supply, unlike Ethereum. This will boost ADA’s potential to be able to do more in the long term.

At the time of writing, Cardano price is $1.21 with a 24h trading volume of $2,422,218,447 according to CoinGecko.

This article was first published on coinquora.com

