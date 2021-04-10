‘Younger’ Spin-Off Envisioned as Female Version of ‘Entourage’

TVLand

TV writer Darren Star is hoping to turn the spin-off of the Hilary Duff-fronted television series into a ‘female Entourage’ with the lead star returning alongside a whole new cast.

AceShowbiz –

Prolific TV writer Darren Star has high hopes for his planned “Younger” spin-off focusing on Hilary Duff‘s character, describing it as a female version of “Entourage“.

The hit drama is set to end with its upcoming seventh season, but Star has been busy developing a follow-up series, which would follow Duff’s editor-turned-publisher, Kelsey Peters, from New York to Los Angeles as she pursues “another dream.”

The idea has yet to be given the green light by TV bosses, but the “Sex and the City” and “Beverly Hills, 90210” creator is enthusiastic about the potential of the spin-off.

“We’re talking about it. It’s a big question mark whether it’s going to happen,” Star told Variety. “It could be great, but we never know if these things are going to happen until they’re going to happen.”

Despite the uncertainty of the project, Star envisions Duff returning as Kelsey, surrounded by a whole new cast of characters.

“It would be a totally new universe,” he shared. “The best way to describe it is that it would be a bit of a female Entourage with Kelsey as the lead. Still, the caveat is if it’s going to happen.”

The final season of “Younger” debuts on U.S. streaming service Paramount+ on 15 April (21).

Series regular Debi Mazar paid tribute to Hilary Duff following the cancelation in February this year, “Last night I filmed my final scene with [Duff] after 7 seasons on [Younger]. I adore this woman & I’m so proud of her. Not only is she a FIERCE broad, an amazing mother, but also a generous, seasoned actress with a wicked sense of humor. Hilary was brave enough to finish out this season in NYC (she’s a Los Angeles gal) during a pandemic, and VERY pregnant!!! Congratulations on your wrap!”